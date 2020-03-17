SOILWORK Release "Desperado" Drum Playthrough Video

Recently, Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork released a brand new song, "Desperado". It is the second instalment in the band's Feverish triology, which might also eventually end up becoming a so far unknown entity. It follows the band's new album, Verkligheten, which was released in January 2019.

Today, Soilwork's Bastian Thusgaard presents a new drum playthrough video for the song, which you can see below.

Commented the band earlier on "Desperado": "'Desperado', just like 'Feverish', is a song about how a single emotion can overtake your entire being, and consume you like an almost sentient force. 'Desperado' is about what lies behind and beyond, the places you normally avoid. But they will always be there. Desperado is shock rock and metal mayhem for those of us who long for a way out."

Soilwork is:

Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals

David Andersson - guitars

Sven Karlsson - keyboards

Sylvain Coudret - guitars

Bastian Thusgaard - drums