SOILWORK Release New Single "Feverish"; Music Video Streaming

Swedish visionary metallers, Soilwork, have released a brand new single, "Feverish", available digitally along with a new version of their last album's hit single, "Stålfågel", featuring Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz. Find the single here, and watch a video for "Feverish" below.

Says the band: "We have all been feverish. We have all sometimes given in to the temperature rising inside of us, being ridden by a ghost that made us do things we didn’t want to do, but it somehow felt good afterwards, like a purging of the mortal organism that confines us."

Soilwork will be releasing The Feverish Trinity over the next five months, a trilogy of songs with accompanying videos that will celebrate the Babylonian Death Goddesses that once made the world a more Feverish and exciting place.