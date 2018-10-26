SOILWORK Release Official Video For New Single "Full Moon Shoals"

Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork have released an official video for their new song, "Full Moon Shoals", taken from their highly anticipated 11th album, Verkligheten. Check it out below.

Verkligheten marks their band's first album in more than three years and also the first to feature Bastian Thusgaard on drums, who replaced Dirk Verbeuren in 2016. It is set to be released on January 11th, 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The first edition digipack as well as the vinyl versions will also contain the exclusive Underworld EP, carrying 4 more songs (see tracklist below).

The digipack version will also feature special artwork with lavish foil print.

The album as well as accompanying merchandise is now available for pre-order in various formats (Deluxe Box-Set including Digipack CD, lanyard with lavish metal application (mock missing), metal pin, patch, sticker, signed photo card and poster, Digipack CD + T-Shirt bundle, Digipack CD, black/orange/purple vinyl as well as digital download/stream).

To pre-order the album surf to this location.

Verkligheten album tracklist:

"Verkligheten"

"Arrival"

"Bleeder Despoiler"

"Full Moon Shoals"

"The Nurturing Glance"

"When The Universe Spoke"

"Stålfågel"

"The Wolves Are Back In Town"

"Witan"

"The Ageless Whisper"

"Needles And Kin" (feat. Tomi Joutsen / Amorphis)

"You Aquiver"

Underworld Bonus EP tracklist:

"Summerburned and Winterblown"

"In This Master's Tale"

"The Undying Eye"

"Needles And Kin" (original version)

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)