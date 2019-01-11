SOILWORK Share "Witan" Music Video; Verkligheten Album Out Now

Swedish visionary metallers, Soilwork, have released their 11th album, Verkligheten, via Nuclear Blast. They have also launched the music video for the album track "Witan", which can be found below.

The first edition digipack of Verkligheten, as well as the vinyl versions, contain the exclusive Underworld EP, carrying four more songs (see tracklist below). The digipack version features special artwork with lavish foil print.

The album, as well as accompanying merchandise, can be ordered in various formats (Deluxe Box-Set including Digipack CD, lanyard with lavish metal application (mock missing), metal pin, patch, sticker, signed photo card and poster, Digipack CD + T-Shirt bundle, Digipack CD, black/orange/purple vinyl as well as digital download/stream). To order the album surf to this location.

Verkligheten album tracklisting:

"Verkligheten"

"Arrival"

"Bleeder Despoiler"

"Full Moon Shoals"

"The Nurturing Glance"

"When The Universe Spoke"

"Stålfågel"

"The Wolves Are Back In Town"

"Witan"

"The Ageless Whisper"

"Needles And Kin" (feat. Tomi Joutsen / Amorphis)

"You Aquiver"

Underworld Bonus EP tracklist:

"Summerburned and Winterblown"

"In This Master's Tale"

"The Undying Eye"

"Needles And Kin" (original version)

"Witan" music video:

"Stålfågel" video:

"Full Moon Shoals" video:

"Arrival" visualizer:

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)