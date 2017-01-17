SOILWORK - “The Chainheart Machine” Drum Video Streaming

In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Bastian Thusgaard, who has been filling in on drums with Soilwork since Dirk Verbeuren departed to join Megadeth, performs Soilwork’s “The Chainheart Machine”, the title track from the band’s 2000 studio album. The video was filmed at The Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado on November 3rd, 2016.

Soilwork have recruited Taylor Nordberg (Infernaeon, Ribspreader) to play bass for the band on their upcoming European tour with Kreator, Sepultura and Aborted, which is scheduled to kick off on February 1st in Metz, France.

It is not presently clear how this affects the status of Soilwork's bassist of the past couple of years, Markus Wibom, who was previously in the Helsingborg hardcore group Hearts Alive. Wibom joined Soilwork in 2015 as the replacement for the band's longtime bassist Ola Flink, who amicably left the group to focus on other endeavors.

Find Soilwork’s live itinerary at this location.