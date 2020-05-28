SOILWORK To Conclude The Feverish Trinity Tomorrow With "Death Diviner"; Video Trailer

The Feverish Trinity, a trilogy of songs with accompanying videos that, according to Soilwork, "celebrates the Babylonian Death Goddesses that once made the world a more feverish and exiting place".

Tomorrow, Friday, May, 29th, the band will take their last steps on this journey that led us to the abysses and dark sides of humanity and release the final instalment of this entity: "Death Diviner".

Pre-save or pre-order "Death Diviner" here.

Says the band: "Come celebrate with us tomorrow! Meanwhile check out this epic Feverish Trinity trailer (with a snippet of 'Death Diviner')."

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)