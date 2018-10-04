SOILWORK To Release New Song "Arrival" Next Week; Official Teaser Streaming

Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork will release a new single, "Arrival", on October 12th. Check out an official teaser for the new song, below:

Soilwork recently finished the recordings for their long awaited 11th studio album. The as of yet untitled album is the band's first in more than three years and also marks the first to feature Bastian Thusgaard on drums, who replaced Dirk Verbeuren in 2016. The record is scheduled for a tentative early 2019 release. Watch three trailers, below:

Soilwork is gearing up for a tour with Finnish melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis in early 2019. The trek will mark Soilwork's first tour in support of their new record. As if this package wasn't great enough, these headliners will be supported by Ukrainian modern metal outfit Jinjer plus German melodic death/doom metallers Nailed to Obscurity, who are working on their Nuclear Blast debut.

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen commented: "We can't wait to hit the European roads and take the Amorphis live production to the next level with the Queen Of Time tour. We are really happy to bring the mighty Soilwork, Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity to this tour as well. Get your tickets now, it's gonna be a blast from the past!"

Added Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid: "We are very excited about touring with Amorphis, as the first tour for our upcoming album. Amorphis have been my favorite Finnish band since I was a teenager, when Tales From The Thousand Lakes was my daily soundtrack. Both of the bands' unique take on metal, will create an epic cocktail, as we roll through Europe on tour together. It's about time, I can't wait!"

Jinjer stated: "We are absolutely thrilled and honored to tour alongside two metal giants such as Amorphis and Soilwork, it's almost too good to be true! We'll be bringing our A game and playing some new material as well. Europe, get ready because 2019 is going to get loud!"

NTO guitarist Jan-Ole Lamberti: "We can't wait to get back on the road again and we are very excited to be a part of this killer tour package. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces at cities and venues that we've already played in the past, but also to meeting lots of new people at places and even countries we haven't been to yet. This is going to be great!"

The tour schedule is as follows:

January

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

15 - Stockholm, Seden - Fryshuset

16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

18 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

20 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

27 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

29 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

February

1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum

4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club

13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)