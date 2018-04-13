SOILWORK Vocalist BJORN "SPEED" STRID - "On This New Album We Have Gone Back To Classic Heavy Metal Basics, But With A Twist Of Our Own Legacy Of Sound"

Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork have entered Nordic Sound Lab studios in Skara, Sweden, to begin recording their 11th album and follow-up to 2015's The Ride Majestic.

The album will be the first to feature the addition of Bastian Thusgaard‘s (The Arcane Order, Dawn Of Demise) drumming. Thusgaard replaced longtime drummer Dirk Verbeuren in 2016, who left the band to join Megadeth.

Thusgaard comments: “I‘m so proud of my achievements on this album. I was given a great amount of freedom both in writing and recording drum parts for it. Obviously, I wanted to honor the “drum-vibe” that has developed in the band through time. At the same time, I‘m very aware of the fact that I‘m a different drummer than my predecessors. Something I really wanted to showcase by adding my own vibe to the band‘s sound."

Björn “Speed” Strid continues: "On this new album we have gone back to classic heavy metal basics but with a twist of our own legacy of sound, with soaring melancholic melodies at a sometimes furious tempo and great diversity. People will recognize the vibe that we've had on the latest 2 albums, but we feel that we've taken our sound even further, with more energy, darker elements but yet uplifting structure.”

The band is joined in Skara by engineer and producer Thomas “Plec” Johansson (The Panic Room). The new album is scheduled to be released in fall via Nuclear Blast Records.

Stay tuned for updates.