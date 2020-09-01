SOJOURNER Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video

September 1, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal black death sojourner

SOJOURNER Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video

Napalm Records continues the video series "Napalm Next Door". In this new episode, vocalist Emilio Crespo from Sojourner takes you around his home and the place that inspires him the most. Watch below:

Sojourner's latest dark full-length, Premonitions, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“The Monolith“
“Eulogy For The Lost“
“The Apocalyptic Theater“
“Talas“
“Fatal Frame“
“The Deluge“
“Atonement“
“The Event Horizon“

"The Apocalyptic Theater” lyric video:

“The Event Horizon” visualizer:

“The Deluge” video:

Lineup:

Emilio Crespo: vocals
Mike Lamb: guitars, piano, synth/keyboards
Chloe Bray: guitars, vocals, tin whistle/piano
Mike Wilson: bass
Riccardo Floridia: drums
Scotty Lodge: live bass

(Band photo - Katrina Witt)



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews