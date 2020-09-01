SOJOURNER Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video

Napalm Records continues the video series "Napalm Next Door". In this new episode, vocalist Emilio Crespo from Sojourner takes you around his home and the place that inspires him the most. Watch below:

Sojourner's latest dark full-length, Premonitions, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“The Monolith“

“Eulogy For The Lost“

“The Apocalyptic Theater“

“Talas“

“Fatal Frame“

“The Deluge“

“Atonement“

“The Event Horizon“

"The Apocalyptic Theater” lyric video:

“The Event Horizon” visualizer:

“The Deluge” video:

Lineup:

Emilio Crespo: vocals

Mike Lamb: guitars, piano, synth/keyboards

Chloe Bray: guitars, vocals, tin whistle/piano

Mike Wilson: bass

Riccardo Floridia: drums

Scotty Lodge: live bass

(Band photo - Katrina Witt)