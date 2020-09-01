SOJOURNER Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video
September 1, 2020, 2 hours ago
Napalm Records continues the video series "Napalm Next Door". In this new episode, vocalist Emilio Crespo from Sojourner takes you around his home and the place that inspires him the most. Watch below:
Sojourner's latest dark full-length, Premonitions, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.
Tracklisting:
“The Monolith“
“Eulogy For The Lost“
“The Apocalyptic Theater“
“Talas“
“Fatal Frame“
“The Deluge“
“Atonement“
“The Event Horizon“
"The Apocalyptic Theater” lyric video:
“The Event Horizon” visualizer:
“The Deluge” video:
Lineup:
Emilio Crespo: vocals
Mike Lamb: guitars, piano, synth/keyboards
Chloe Bray: guitars, vocals, tin whistle/piano
Mike Wilson: bass
Riccardo Floridia: drums
Scotty Lodge: live bass
(Band photo - Katrina Witt)