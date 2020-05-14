SOJOURNER Release "The Event Horizon" Vocal Playthrough Video
May 14, 2020, an hour ago
Sojourner recently released their third single, “The Event Horizon”, and their new album, Premonitions, via Napalm Records. The band have now released this vocal playthrough video for "The Event Horizon":
Premonitions can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
“The Monolith“
“Eulogy For The Lost“
“The Apocalyptic Theater“
“Talas“
“Fatal Frame“
“The Deluge“
“Atonement“
“The Event Horizon“
“The Event Horizon” visualizer:
“The Deluge” video:
Lineup:
Emilio Crespo: vocals
Mike Lamb: guitars, piano, synth/keyboards
Chloe Bray: guitars, vocals, tin whistle/piano
Mike Wilson: bass
Riccardo Floridia: drums
Scotty Lodge: live bass
(Band photo - Katrina Witt)