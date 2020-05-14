SOJOURNER Release "The Event Horizon" Vocal Playthrough Video

Sojourner recently released their third single, “The Event Horizon”, and their new album, Premonitions, via Napalm Records. The band have now released this vocal playthrough video for "The Event Horizon":

Premonitions can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“The Monolith“

“Eulogy For The Lost“

“The Apocalyptic Theater“

“Talas“

“Fatal Frame“

“The Deluge“

“Atonement“

“The Event Horizon“

“The Event Horizon” visualizer:

“The Deluge” video:

Lineup:

Emilio Crespo: vocals

Mike Lamb: guitars, piano, synth/keyboards

Chloe Bray: guitars, vocals, tin whistle/piano

Mike Wilson: bass

Riccardo Floridia: drums

Scotty Lodge: live bass

(Band photo - Katrina Witt)