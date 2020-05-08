SOJOURNER Release Visualizer For "The Event Horizon" Single; Premonitions Album Out Now

Sojourner have released their third single, “The Event Horizon”, and their new album, Premonitions, via Napalm Records.

The doom-inspired closing epos epitomizes the somber atmosphere of Premonitions. Radiating both melancholic and contemplative energy, “The Event Horizon” is the heaviest track the band has released - a weighty pinnacle of the initiated stylistic journey, showcasing both growls and stunning melodies that enrich the unmistakable sonic niche the group has established for themselves.

Singer Emilio Crespo states: “'The Event Horizon' is a song where some of the worst feelings in someone can come to life. A sense of dread, loss, isolation and the overall sensation of nothingness takes over. I thought it would be fitting to take some inspiration from a black hole in space. To spiral until the point of no return (or in a black hole's case, Singularity). There can be hints of nihilism found in the song as well. When I listen to the song I can still immerse myself in the dark world we painted with the song and it stands as a very powerful track for me."

Guitarist Mike Lamb adds: "On the first two albums we always had more triumphant closers, but after the year that we've all had we knew this album would end on a much darker note. The song is a very doom-inspired track that constricts at the end to mirror the audio equivalent of the song constricting to a point of no return, like its namesake. As an album closer we wanted it to mark a metaphorical definitive closing of this horrible chapter of our lives so that we can move onto new things as a band and as individuals."

Watch the visualizer for “The Event Horizon”:

Premonitions can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“The Monolith“

“Eulogy For The Lost“

“The Apocalyptic Theater“

“Talas“

“Fatal Frame“

“The Deluge“

“Atonement“

“The Event Horizon“

“The Deluge” video:

Lineup:

Emilio Crespo: vocals

Mike Lamb: guitars, piano, synth/keyboards

Chloe Bray: guitars, vocals, tin whistle/piano

Mike Wilson: bass

Riccardo Floridia: drums

Scotty Lodge: live bass

(Band photo - Katrina Witt)