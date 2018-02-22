SOLDIERS OF SOLACE Release "We Are Immortal" Music Video

US heavy rockers, Soldiers Of Solace, have released a video for "We Are Immortal", the title track of their debut album, out now via German label Rock’N’Growl Records, a division of Rock’N’Growl Promotion. The video was filmed by Ryan Sweeney from Sweeney Photography, live at Iron Horse Pub in Waterbury, CT. Watch the clip below.

The album includes 10 tracks and was produced by Soldiers Of Solace, recorded at Dexters Lab Recording LLC by Nick Bellmore and Zeuss. All tracks were mixed and mastered by Zeuss. The official We Are Immortal album video teaser can be viewed below.

The cover artwork was made by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art (Soil, Flotsam And Jetsam, Fury, Kissin’ Dynamite, Bloodstock Festival).

Tracklisting:

"Rude Awakening"

"We Are Immortal"

"Cold As A Stone"

"Naked Truth"

"Walk Tall"

"Circus Clown"

"Washed In Flames"

"Dear John"

"Freedom’s Children"

"Hannah"

"We Are Immortal" video:

Soldiers Of Solace is an all original, hard hitting, American heavy rock band, comprised of five members: Jason Longo on vocals, Ron Therrien on bass guitar, Luis Cubille on rhythm guitar, Jeff Fahy on lead guitar and all the way from Italy, Francesco Daniele on drums.

Soldiers Of Solace has shared the mainstage with national acts such as Nonpoint, Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed and Scott Stapp of Cree”. With poignant lyrical content, driving riffs, thundering beats, and powerful live performances, Soldiers Of Solace is making their mark on the international music scene and gaining fans and supporters worldwide.

Soldiers Of Solace was played in regular rotation, alongside legendary and iconic rock and metal bands like Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and Metallica, and gained the respect of rock and metal fans and DJ’s across the world.