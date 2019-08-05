SOLEIL MOON Streaming New Song "Nothing Matters"

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the release of Soleil Moon's third album, Warrior, out on August 9th. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song "Nothing Matters" below.

Following the great critical acclaim that Soleil Moon gathered with the release of their first two albums. Worlds Apart (1999) and On the Way To Everything (2011), the band reconvened to record a new album in 2018. Born as a collaboration between singer Larry King (Michael Thompson Band) and keyboardist John Blasucci (Dennis DeYoung), Soleil Moon has become a personal outlet for writer and producer Larry King to "spread my wings and share a piece of my life with everyone. In order to stay in this business you have to be a Warrior. Frontiers has given me the chance to express myself my way. I am very grateful."

"The entire premise of this album is variety,” continues King. "I have been fortunate to be allowed to put great songs and personal stories on this record. No handcuffs...a peek into my life as well as the other writers. Personal stories make for more meaningful songs that others hopefully can relate to. Each song takes a journey that has its own vignette of space and time creating a little movie in your mind. I want people to listen to and see the story. John Blasucci, Khari Parker, Alan Berliant, Chris Siebold, Lee Sklar, Vinnie Colaiuta, Joie Scott, Opal Staples, Mike Harvey, Kelly Keagy (of Night Ranger), Jeff Morrow, Cheryl Wilson, Craig Bauer, Jeff Breakey, and of course, Michael Thompson have been helping me with my creations for a long time. I owe my career and life's work to this team. They have pushed and pulled me to be better every step of the way. I can never express the amount of gratitude that I have for them."

As a special treat, the album includes the song “72 Camaro”, which was released as a Michael Thompson Band single in anticipation of that band's performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan in 2018. Explains King, "Michael and I work together often on various projects and when we decided to do the MTB record, we both started writing. '72 Camaro' was a song about my first car and was very personal to me. It was my story. By the time the MTB record "Love And Beyond" was finished, we had mutually decided that because this was my story, it would be better suited for the Soleil Moon record."

Soleil Moon debuted in 1999 with the independently released album Worlds Apart, which also included the song “I’d Die For You,” later covered by Michael Kiske’s Place Vendome on their second album, Streets Of Fire. The album did quite well on Adult Contemporary radio with "Willingly," "Never Say Goodbye," and the title track, all of which ranked inside the Top 10 on U.S. national radio charts for the format. The follow up, On The Way To Everything came about a few years after and was acclaimed as a high quality AOR release.

Larry is a mind-bogglingly multi-talented singer, songwriter, player, producer, and band leader who has been a full-time musician, singer and songwriter since he was 12 years old. In 1997, Larry conceptualized and formed 'The Larry King Orchestra'. He hand-picked eleven top notch musicians and vocalists to form what became one of Chicago's premiere 22 piece Society Bands. The musicians chosen became such a dynamic team in this forum that they went on to feature in the recording and performance of music by Soleil Moon, Larry King's original project developed with John Blasucci, currently the keyboard player for Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx).

Tracklisting:

“’72 Camaro”

“Here For You”

“You And I”

“Just So You Know”

“Can’t Go On”

“Halfway To Nowhere”

“How Long”

“Nothing Matters”

“When I’m With You”

“Before The Rainbow”

“Warrior”

“420” (Hidden Track)

"Just So You Know":

“Here For You”: