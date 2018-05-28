SOLILOQUIUM Offer Advanced Stream Of Upcoming Contemplations Album

Melodic doom/death metal unit Soliloquium present the pre-release album stream of Contemplations, their sophomore full-length out on June 1st on Chicago's Transcending Records. Pre-order the album here, and listen below.

Contemplations was once again produced by Mike Watts (Sleepwalkers, Terminus), who also handles the drums and electronics this time around.

As for the sound of Contemplations generally, expect a more varied, less standard death/doom metal offering from Soliloquium. Don't worry though. The Stockholm darkness will still be highly present.

Tracklisting:

"Chains"

"Catharsis"

"Streetlights"

"Unfulfilling Prophecy"

"22"

"For the Accursed"

"In Affect"

"Wanderlust"

Album stream:

Lineup:

Stefan Nordström - Guitars/Vocals

Jonas Bergkvist - Bass

Mike Watts - Drums/Electronics (Studio Only)