SOLIUM FATALIS Releases "Threshold" Lyric Video

New Hampshire-based melodic blackened death metal band Solium Fatalis have released a lyric video for "Threshold", a song from their forthcoming album Genetically Engineered To Enslave. Check it out below.

The fourth album from Solium Fatalis features guest appearances by members of Cryptopsy and Chthe'ilist, and a ripping cover of Epidemic's "Factor Red". Solium Fatalis will release Genetically Engineered To Enslave on October 13th.

Pre-order packages are open now, including a special limited edition (only 25 available) package that not only includes a deluxe version of the CD that comes in an authentic band-signed/numbered police evidence bag, but also the digital download of the album, patch, sticker, guitar picks, and wall tapestry. Stream another new cut ("Synthon") and pre-order here.

Genetically Engineered To Enslave features guest vocals by Matt McGachy (Cryptopsy) and Haydee Irizarry (Carnivora) as well as a guest guitar solo by Phil Tougas (First Fragmant, Chthe'ilist) and features a concept throughout the record regarding genetic engineering and artificial intelligence.

The band features Jeff DeMarco on bass and vocals, Jim Gregory and Ryan Beevers on guitars and Jeff Saltzman on drums, the alchemy of which has created a whirlwind of blackened death metal that has become an unparalleled dynamic force in studio as well as live on their multiple tours.