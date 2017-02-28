SOLLERTIA – Former AD INFERNA, IN THE WOODS… Members Reveal Trailer For Debut Album

The progressive dark metal project Sollertia have revealed a first glimpse of their debut album, which will be released on May 19th via Apathia Records. Preorders are available at Apathia Records.

The debut, titled Light, marks the first collaboration between Voa Voxyd (ex-Ad Inferna) and James Fogarty (In The Woods..., Ewigkeit).

The album was recorded and mixed by Voa Voxyd and mastered by Frédéric Gervais (Orakle) at Henosis Studio, who previously worked for Heart Attack and Helioss, both new albums to be released by Apathia Records next March.