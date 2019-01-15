Solo Guitar Virtuoso STEVE DADAIAN Reveals “Red River” Guitar Playthrough

Fast-rising fusion guitarist Steve Dadaian will release his upcoming new full-length concept album, Follow The Light, on February 1st, 2019. Today, following the release of his two latest tracks/videos for "Follow the Light" and "Soul Connection" (the latter featuring Soilwork's Bjorn Strid), Dadaian has revealed a brand new guitar playthrough the epic track "Red River".

Dadaian says: "Red River is one of the most unique and technically demanding songs on the record. Even though there are a lot of moving parts, as a whole it is still cohesive with all the progressive and orchestral elements I was looking for. I took a break during the writing process one evening and was inspired to finish writing this track after seeing the movie The Killing Fields again. The feeling I had after watching it now as an adult was in line with the headspace I was in while writing the album story. The themes build upon each other from the beginning until they reach a pivotal moment, after which all hell breaks loose."

Featuring razor-sharp solos, theatrical, symphonic soundscapes and unforgettable melodies, Steve Dadaian's new album, Follow The Light, starts strong with an ominous, movie-soundtrack-ready introduction preparing the listener for the album, aptly titled "The Journey Ahead". The album wastes no time beginning its epic tale with the metal/jazz fusion track "Follow The Light", and continues to flux amid orchestral-influenced pieces such as "Forest Requiem" and larger-than-life metal opuses like "Soul Connection".

Follow The Light can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp, iTunes and Amazon now. The physical version of Follow The Light also includes a written component, allowing the listener to follow the album's epic story both on paper and in auditory form.

Follow The Light tracklisting:

"The Journey Ahead"

"Follow The Light"

"Forest Requiem"

"Red River"

"Beneath The Citadel"

"Soul Connection" (guest vocals by Björn Strid of Soilwork, intro notes by Serj Tankian of System Of A Down)

"Presence of Mind"

"Clash in the Corridor"

"On Silver Shores"

"Red River" guitar playthrough:

"Follow The Light" video:

Follow The Light credits:

Guitar & Bass - Steve Dadaian

Drums - Ryan Bertone

Tracking - Room368 Productions (Haworth, NJ)

Mixing & Mastering - Develop Device Studios

New Jersey native Steve Dadaian discovered his love for the guitar at a young age. Even while studying at the prestigious Columbia University in the city of New York, Dadaian continued to hone his craft as an artist. The then 21-year-old classically-trained guitarist spent the little spare time he had reaching top spots at national guitar competitions hosted by Slash, John Petrucci (Dream Theater) and Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall), performing at events with the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Vai, and Nicko McBrain, and dazzling crowds at venues like the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Steve Dadaian endorses DR strings, ESP Guitars, Synergy Amps, and Lunastone pedals.

Steve Dadaian will appear at the Winter NAMM Show 2019, where he will perform tracks from his new album at the DR Strings booth (4214 Hall D) on Friday, January 25th at 11 AM. During the performance, Dadaian will utilize a variety of the company's product lines - such as Tite-fit and DDT (Drop Down Tuning) strings. Stay tuned for a special video showcasing DR Strings' DDT line, featuring Steve Dadaian, set to launch via Sweetwater.com before NAMM.