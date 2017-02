Sólstafir will release their new album Berdreyminn on May 26th via Season Of Mist. More information coming soon.

Tracklisting:

“Silfur-Refur”

“Ísafold”

“Hula”

“Nárós”

“Hvít Sæng”

“Dýrafjörður”

“Ambátt”

“Bláfjall”

(Photo by: Falk-Hagen_Bernshausen)