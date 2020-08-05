SÓLSTAFIR Reveals New Album Details; Livestreams New Single

Iceland rock giants Sólstafir will be releasing their seventh studio album, Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love, on November 6 via Season of Mist. The band livestreamed the first new single, “Akkeri”, earlier today and can be seen below.

Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love was recorded at the Sundlaugin Studio (Iceland), where Svartir Sandar, Ótta and Berdreyminn were also recorded by producer Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Rós, Alcest, Damien Rice). Preorder here.

The painting is a watercolour of the Lady Of The Mountain, which was designed in 1864 by artist Johann Baptist Zwecker.

Tracklisting:

“Akkeri”

“Drýsill”

“Rökkur”

“Her Fall From Grace”

“Dionysus”

“Til Moldar”

“Alda Syndanna”

“Or”

“Úlfur”

“Hrollkalda Þoka Einmanaleikans”

“Hann For Sjalfur”

“Akkeri”:

Album teaser:

(Photo by: Íris Dögg Einarssdóttir)