SÓLSTAFIR Start Recording Seventh Full Length Album

Icelandic rock giants, Sólstafir, have now entered the studio to start the recording of their seventh full length, which will be released later this year via Season Of Mist. The recordings take place at the mighty Sundlaugin Studio (Iceland), where Svartir Sandar, Ótta, and Berdreyminn were also recorded by producer Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Rós, Alcest, Damien Rice).

Vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason comments on the recording: "This time around we wrote most of the songs on guitars instead of pianos and organs as we have done a lot in the past. Therefore some songs are pretty heavy, even some are fast, faster than we have been for years."

Moreover, Sólstafir will be co-headlining Fire In The Mountains MMXX Festival 2020. The fest, which is presented by 2020's featured curator Ivar Bjornson (Enslaved), will take place from July 10-12 at Heart Six Ranch in Teton Wilderness, WY. The full lineup, tickets, lodging, camping packages, and more can be found here.

Fire In The Mountains MMXX guest curator Ivar Bjornson’s (Enslaved) comments on having Sólstafir as this year's “On Wings Over Utgard” showcase featured artist: “Getting Solstafir to be part of this already magnificent and somewhat unreal line-up is a dream come true. I have followed them throughout the years and they are mind-bogglingly fantastic on record, but live… they surpass that intangible limit of what should be possible for four guys and their instruments. It becomes a ceremony, a gathering of energy and a collective trip into a wonderful unknown of light, darkness and the shadowed realms in between. All while grooving like a flock of wild bison thundering across the plains...”