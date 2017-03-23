SÓLSTAFIR Streaming New Track “Bláfjall”

Sólstafir will release their new album, Berdreyminn, on May 26th via Season Of Mist. The album track, “Bláfjall”, is available for streaming below.

Sólstafir are not like any other band. Their sixth album, Berdreyminn, underscores this statement. As its title "a dreamer of forthcoming events" aptly describes, the four Icelanders have taken their already impressive evolution one step further. The band has continued to amalgamate haunting melodies, psychedelic phases, as well as strong undercurrents of classic rock and hard rock with echoes of their metal past. Yet Sólstafir’s focus is not on style but pure emotion.

Berdreyminn is eclectic by a conscious choice to make feelings audible and transform taste as well as texture to sound. Genre borders are not broken but simply ignored. Musical influences are gathered from a wide range of sources, re-arranged, and woven into new patterns. Melancholy, longing, anger, joy, pleasure, pain, and other emotions are fuelling and fulling this album.

Tracklisting:

“Silfur-Refur”

“Ísafold”

“Hula”

“Nárós”

“Hvít Sæng”

“Dýrafjörður”

“Ambátt”

“Bláfjall”

“Bláfjall”:

“Ísafold”:

(Photo by: Falk-Hagen_Bernshausen)