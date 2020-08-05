SOLSTICE UK Guitarist Launches Surgery Fund

Solstice UK has launched a surgery fund that will cost around 15000-20000 GBP that the NHS will not cover and 100% of the funds raised will go towards the surgery. Donate here

A message from the fund reads: “Normally, we'd band together to do some benefit shows - but during this time of Covid-19 that's not possible. We will be arranging some other special releases and merchandise in the coming months for other matters to help his cause - but these cannot be done swiftly, hence starting this campaign immediately here. ANY support would be appreciated and while I know we are all struggling these days, this is a chance to turn the tides of a particularly awful predicament affecting a living legend in the Heavy Metal Community.

“What he is facing right now would cripple just about anyone. Out of respect for his privacy, I have no interest in revealing all of the specific details - but the long and short of it is: he requires an expensive surgery that NHS isn’t going to cover. There are other aspects on top of this that possibly could’ve been avoided and others that are simply brutal misfortunes - and those will be addressed independently. However, I’m not going to sit idly by and allow another (Chuck) Schuldiner or D’Amout scenario unfold without taking some action. No matter what you think of him, his music, or for that matter any of us that stand by him, NO ONE deserves this…and thus, I’m appealing to the Metal Community as a whole - not just the legions who DO have some intimate connection with Rich or Solstice…we have an opportunity to actually make a difference.”