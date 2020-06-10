SOMNIATE Signs To Lavadome; New Album Details Revealed

Czech black metal revelation Somniate has inked a deal with Lavadome Productions for the release of its debut album The Meyrinkian Slumber.

The Meyrinkian Slumber is scheduled for June 30 release through Lavadome Productions on CD/LP/digital and can be preordered on Bandcamp. The tape edition will be handled by Cloven Hoof.

The inspiration and the concept for the album comes from the novel, The Golem, written by Gustav Meyrink between 1907 and 1914. The album's five tracks represent a sophisticated black metal flight above the esoteric plot of the writer´s masterpiece. A tale of searching for the ascension through identity shifts, alchemical concepts and suffering, all set in a distorted vision of Prague.

Mixed and mastered at the infamous BST Studio (Aosoth, The Order of Apollyon, Totalitarian).

The iconography of the album's coverart was crafted by View From The Coffin:

Tracklisting:

“The Sleepless Stone”

“Rephaim”

“In Bone Incorruptible”

“A Penitentiary Triptych”

“Of Fragrance And Light”

