SOMNIATE – The Meyrinkian Slumber Streaming In Full Ahead Of Release

Czech black metal revelation Somniate is offering a full stream of its debut album, The Meyrinkian Slumber, released on June 30 via Lavadome Productions and Cloven Hoof on CD/LP/MC/Digital formats.

The inspiration and the concept for the album comes from the novel, The Golem, written by Gustav Meyrink between 1907 and 1914. The album's five tracks represent a sophisticated black metal flight above the esoteric plot of the writer´s masterpiece. A tale of searching for the ascension through identity shifts, alchemical concepts and suffering, all set in a distorted vision of Prague.

Mixed and mastered at the infamous BST Studio (Aosoth, The Order of Apollyon, Totalitarian).

The iconography of the album's coverart was crafted by View From The Coffin:

Tracklisting:

“The Sleepless Stone”

“Rephaim”

“In Bone Incorruptible”

“A Penitentiary Triptych”

“Of Fragrance And Light”

“Of Fragrance And Light”: