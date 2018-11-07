SONATA ARCTICA Announce Acoustic Adventures European Tour Dates With Special Guests WITHERFALL

It's been very silent in the band camp of Finnish melodic metal titans Sonata Arctica recently. But this break has been put to good use: the band has entered the studio to start the recording process for their tenth studio album, due in 2019 through Nuclear Blast. But before their new record will see the light of day, Sonata Arctica will embark on a special journey - their very first acoustic run across European soil. Support will be provided by special guests Witherfall. Further details can be found below.

Keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg comments, "We've been locked up in the studio since the end of the summer working on our next studio album and decided we needed to take a break and go out and play some shows. In the summer of 2016 we did an acoustic summer tour in Finland which was a lot of fun for both us and our fans; in fact it was so great that we wanted to do it again and this time we're not settling for just Finland - but taking this show all around Europe for the first time ever. Now is a unique chance to hear our music in a completely different setting and we're sure these evenings will be something really special. Our set will also include some stuff we've never played live before, and who knows maybe even a new song from the upcoming album. See you at the shows!"

Acoustic Adventures dates with Witherfall:

March

13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Storan Teatern

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

19 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

20 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

21 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

22 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

23 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

29 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann (Club)

30 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche

More Sonata Arctica dates can be found here.

(Photo - Ville Akseli Juurikkala)