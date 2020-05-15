SONATA ARCTICA Announce Livestream Shows

Northern power metal band Sonata Arctica will perform an acoustic concert “Acoustic Adventures 2020” via livestream. This is the only chance to experience the band’s acoustic gig in 2020.

There will be two shows; the first one aimed for the fans in Americas, the second one for the audiences in Europe and the UK. Access to the archived video for 48 hours after live stream with a purchased ticket.

”It took a while for us to set this up but finally, we’re ready to take the plunge into the world of live streaming. We wanted to make sure we had something special, and since our Acoustic Adventures has only been done in Europe before, we decided that this is a good way to start. We’re doing two shows with a slightly different selection of songs and we found an awesome location called Mustakari, so this will surely be something new for us. We’re really excited about this!! Stay safe!” comments keyboard wizard Henrik Klingenberg.

The shows will be streamed in May through Semilive.fi.

Schedule:

Friday, May 29, 2020

Los Angeles 5 PM

Chicago 6 PM

Mexico City 7 PM

New York 8 PM

Sao Paulo 9 PM

Melbourne 10 AM (+ 1 day)

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Helsinki 21:00

Berlin 20:00

London 19:00

Moscow 21:00