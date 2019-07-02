SONATA ARCTICA Frontman TONY KAKKO Rescued From Nuclear Blast Head Office Toilet Stall By Volunteer Fire Department

Sonata Arctica frontman Tony Kakko will tell you that life is never dull. He has posted the following update via Instagram:

The local volunteer fire department in Donzdorf, Germany - ground zero for Nuclear Blast HQ - posted the following message shortly after the rescue:

"Steel-delicate door can no longer be opened - heavy metal gets a new meaning at the Donzdorf music label Nuclear Blast. The singer of the Finnish band Sonata Arctica, Tony Kakko, was happy after a long 40 minutes locked up in the toilet to see us."

On September 6th, Sonata Arctica will release their tenth studio album, Talviyö (which means Winter Night), featuring eleven new tracks.

"We were talking about having an album cover made from a photo and luckily managed to find this award winning photographer Onni Wiljami, who actually hails from a village not too far from our hometown, and his pictures were just perfect for this album", explains keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg.

"The idea was to create an album that is musically in line with at least the previous two albums", says vocalist Tony Kakko and adds: "I am very happy with the songs and the general mood of the album. Some career highlights there, I feel."

"We recorded a bunch of kick ass songs and tried some new stuff as well. I'm really proud of how we managed to record the band sounding more live, playing together instead of just tracking everything one by one", states Klingenberg.

Today, Sonata Arctica release their first single called "A Little Less Understanding", along with a lyric video found below.

"The song is lyrically somewhat a follow up for 'I Have A Right' and talks about the difficulty of making the right choices with the upbringing of a new human being," explains Tony Kakko.

Photo by Markus Wosgien (Nuclear Blast)