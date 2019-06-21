SONATA ARCTICA Release New Single / Lyric Video "A Little Less Understanding"; Cover Artwork For New Album Unveiled

On September 6th, Finnish melodic metal titans Sonata Arctica will release their tenth studio album, Talviyö« (which means Winter Night), featuring eleven new tracks.

"We were talking about having an album cover made from a photo and luckily managed to find this award winning photographer Onni Wiljami, who actually hails from a village not too far from our hometown, and his pictures were just perfect for this album", explains keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg.

"The idea was to create an album that is musically in line with at least the previous two albums", says vocalist Tony Kakko and adds: "I am very happy with the songs and the general mood of the album. Some career highlights there, I feel."

"We recorded a bunch of kick ass songs and tried some new stuff as well. I'm really proud of how we managed to record the band sounding more live, playing together instead of just tracking everything one by one", states Klingenberg.

Today, Sonata Arctica release their first single called "A Little Less Understanding", along with a lyric video found below.

"The song is lyrically somewhat a follow up for 'I Have A Right' and talks about the difficulty of making the right choices with the upbringing of a new human being," explains Tony Kakko.

Sonata Arctica will support Kamelot this fall in North America on the next leg of The Shadow Tour.

The Shadow Tour 2019:

September

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5

15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre

23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live