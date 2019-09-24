SONATA ARCTICA - Talviyö Enters Worldwide Charts

Finnish melodic metal titans Sonata Arctica released their 10th studio album Talviyö ("Winter Night"), recently through Nuclear Blast, and the album has entered the worldwide charts, including #1 in Finland (physical), #5 in the UK Rock Top 40 and #12 in the USA Top Albums #12.

The album is available in the following formats:

- CD/CD-Digipack

- 2LP (black, blue, clear) Vinyl

- Box set: CD-Digipack, 2LP Marbled Vinyl, puzzle, poster + photo card

You can pre-order Talviyö here.

Tracklisting:

"Message From The Sun"

"Whirlwind"

"Cold"

"Storm The Armada"

"The Last Of The Lambs"

"Who Failed The Most"

"Ismo’s Got Good Reactors"

"Demon’s Cage"

"A Little Less Understanding"

"The Raven Still Flies"

"The Garden"

"Cold" video:

"A Little Less Understanding" lyric video:

The Raven Still Flies Over Europe tour will kick off on November 11th in Stockholm. On the tour, Sonata Arctica will be accompanied by Edge Of Paradise and Temple Balls.

Tour dates are as follows:

November

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

12 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

15 - Trollhättan, Norway - Folkets Park

16 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

17 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

21 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Rates Arena

22 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Music Jam Club

25 - Budapest, Hugary - Barba Negra

26 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

29 - Padova, Italy - Hall

30 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

December

1 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi Kao

2 - Paris, France - La machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

6 - Limoge, France - Cc John Lennon

7 - Izegem, Belgium -Cultuurhuis De Leest

8 - Pagney, France - Chez Paulette

11 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix