SONIC HAVEN Feat. Vocalist HERBIE LANGHANS Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; SASCHA PAETH-Produced Debut Due In 2021

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of Germany's Sonic Haven, a new band conceived and fronted by vocalist Herbie Langhans, one of the most gifted metal singers of the scene. His voice has gained him international recognition, both as a studio singer and as a member of the bands Avantasia, Voodoo Circle, Sinbreed, Beyond The Bridge, and recently Firewind. Sonic Haven joins Frontiers Music Srl's ever expanding roster of metal bands.

Herbie has put together a really outstanding lineup of talent including André Hilgers (Bonfire, Rage, Silent Force) on drums, Carsten Stepanowicz (Radiant) on guitars, and Dominik Stotzem (Beyond The Bridge) on bass. Their debut album is currently being recorded and produced by Herbie himself with none other than Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Kamelot, Beyond The Black, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, etc.) handling mixing and with Miro adding his special touch on orchestrations.

Herbie says, "I am happy to announce that I am back with a new metal band called Sonic Haven. For the last few years, a lot of fans have asked me if I will do something again in the style of German melodic power metal. The answer is YES and here we are with a great line-up and an amazing album in the works. Can't wait to release it, and especially to hear what you think about it! With the support of Frontiers Records we hope to create something big...now we need your support to METAL ON with us!

Get ready for a new German metal sensation coming in 2021.. Sonic Haven is eager to unleash their power metal fury on the world.