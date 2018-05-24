SONIC PROPHECY Debuts "Man The Guns" Lyric Video

American power metallers Sonic Prophecy have released a lyric video for "Man The Guns", featured on their third full length, Savage Gods, out now via Rockshots Records. Watch below.

Savage Gods follows Sonic Prophecy's 2015 sophomore release Apocalyptic Promenade (Maple Metal Records), an album that combined the melody and beauty of symphonic power metal while maintaining the crunch, drive and power of traditional metal plus their 2011 debut A Divine Act Of War, which had its music placed in the television series Rock N’ Lock, the video game Volgarr The Viking, and movie Danny Trejo's Vengeance.

The release lyrically covers many topics, from quests and medieval wars, to mechanized genocide, to the dangers associated with extremist ideologies. Broadening and stretching their musical palate, Savage Gods will give fans an adventurous listening experience. It's an album that combines melodic hard rock, driving heavy metal, and chest pounding anthems in a way that is uniquely Sonic Prophecy.

Tracklisting:

"Savage Gods"

"Night Terror"

"Unholy Blood"

"Dreaming Of The Storm"

"Man The Guns"

"Walk Through The Fire"

"A Prayer Before Battle"

"Iron Clad Heart"

"Man And Machine"

"Chasing The Horizon"

"Man The Guns" lyric video:

"Savage Gods":

"Unholy Blood":

"Night Terror" video:

Sonic Prophecy is:

Shane Provstgaard - vocals

Darrin Goodman - guitar

Sebastian Martin - guitar

Ron Zemanek - bass

Matt LeFevre - drums