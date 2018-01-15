SONIC PROPHECY Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Savage Gods Album; Audio

American power metallers Sonic Prophecy have revealed the third single and title track of their upcoming third full length, Savage Gods, out via Rockshots Records on January 19th.

The band comments: "'Savage Gods' is an epic song about an epic battle raging among the mythical Gods for supreme power over the world. Musically it ranges from technical and chaotic to driving, powerful, and aggressive."

Savage Gods follows Sonic Prophecy's 2015 sophomore release Apocalyptic Promenade (Maple Metal Records), an album that combined the melody and beauty of symphonic power metal while maintaining the crunch, drive and power of traditional metal plus their 2011 debut A Divine Act Of War, which had its music placed in the television series Rock N’ Lock, the video game Volgarr The Viking, and movie Danny Trejo's Vengeance.

The upcoming release lyrically covers many topics, from quests and medieval wars, to mechanized genocide, to the dangers associated with extremist ideologies. Broadening and stretching their musical palate, Savage Gods will give fans an adventurous listening experience. It's an album that combines melodic hard rock, driving heavy metal, and chest pounding anthems in a way that is uniquely Sonic Prophecy.

"We think our fans will love this album! Savage Gods, as a record, basically combines all of the things I think people liked about our previous releases and then moves us forward into new areas musically and lyrically. For our fans, there will be no mistaking this is Sonic Prophecy, but we definitely cover some new exciting ground on this record. This is pure heavy metal with driving guitars, thundering drums, and some of what I feel is my best vocal work to date. With songs "Night Terror, "Unholy Blood" and the album title track, we’ve really laid down a brutal sonic backdrop, along with keeping the melody, which is important to our music," says vocalist Shane Provstgaard.

Tracklisting:

"Savage Gods"

"Night Terror"

"Unholy Blood"

"Dreaming Of The Storm"

"Man The Guns"

"Walk Through The Fire"

"A Prayer Before Battle"

"Iron Clad Heart"

"Man And Machine"

"Chasing The Horizon"

"Unholy Blood":

"Night Terror" video:

Sonic Prophecy is:

Shane Provstgaard - vocals

Darrin Goodman - guitar

Sebastian Martin - guitar

Ron Zemanek - bass

Matt LeFevre - drums