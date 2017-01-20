SONIC SYNDICATE Streaming “Still Believe” Track Featuring MADYX

Anglo-Swedish modern metal powerhouse Sonic Syndicate are streaming the third and final single from the Confessions album, released in 2016. On “Still Believe”, the band is joined by alt pop singer Madyx. Listen below:

A video for “Confessions”, the title track of the album, can be seen below. The video, directed by Bröderna Blom, features the band in a "live" situation with intercut scenes of people from carious walks of life, a female boxer, a model, a nun, a businessman and a young girl, amongst others, revealing and confessing their sins to the world.

“Confessions” video:

Amaranthe have announced four spring shows for their homeland featuring Sonic Syndicate as support. Dates are as follows:

March

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

17 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

18 - Ronneby, Sweden - Club Ron

31 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park