SONS OF APOLLO Annouce Tour Dates For US And Canada, TONY MACALPINE Confirmed As Support

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - have announced a string of tour dates for the US and Canada in early 2020. Guitar legend Tony MacAlpine has been confirmed as suport for the tour.

Dates are as follows:

January

24 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

29 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

31 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

February

1 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

2 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

3 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

6 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

7 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

8 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

Sons Of Apollo have released a video performing Dream Theater's "Just Let Me Breathe", from the upcoming Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony release, out on August 30. Watch below, and pre-order the title here.

Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony documents the band’s remarkable one-off performance at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria alongside a full orchestra & choir, playing tracks from their debut album, Psychotic Symphony, as well as a selection of tracks by legendary bands. It will be available as a limited deluxe 3CD + DVD + Blu-Ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD + DVD Digipak, standalone Blu-ray and digital album.

Mike Portnoy comments: “I’ve released several dozen live albums through the years with about a dozen different bands, but I have to say that this live release from Sons Of Apollo may indeed be the most special one of them all!! Everything was aligned that evening: an absolutely beautiful Roman amphitheatre and a perfectly gorgeous summer evening, one set of SOA material and one set of specially chosen cover songs, and to top it all off being joined by a symphony orchestra and choir... it was a magical evening for everybody in attendance and now we can share it with the rest of the world immortalized in this incredible live package. This package will serve as a nice souvenir to capture the band’s first year on tour and should tide over all of our fans while we complete work on our sophomore studio release that will coming in January 2020."

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"God Of The Sun"

"Signs Of The Time"

"Divine Addiction"

"That Metal Show Theme"

"Just Let Me Breathe"

Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

"Lost In Oblivion"

Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot ("The Prophet’s Song" / "Save Me")

"Alive"

"The Pink Panther Theme"

"Opus Maximus"

CD 2:

"Kashmir"

"Gates Of Babylon"

"Labyrinth"

"Dream On"

"Diary Of A Madman"

"Comfortably Numb"

"The Show Must Go On"

"Hell’s Kitchen"

Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

"Lines In The Sand"

CD 3:

Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

"And The Cradle Will Rock"

"Coming Home"

"Just Let Me Breathe" video:

Trailer: