SONS OF APOLLO Cancel All Remaining Summer Festival Appearances

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, Sons Of Apollo regretfully has had to cancel all remaining Summer Festival appearances at Wacken Open Air and Prog In Park II," reads a post on the band's Facebook page.

"We sincerely apologize to all of the fans that were looking forward to these appearances. The headlining show in Budapest, originally scheduled for August 18th, has now been moved into our Fall schedule and will happen on September 17th. All tickets for the originally scheduled August date will still be honoured.

But there's also good news! We've added four German shows near the end of the European tour. Tickets are now on sale."

