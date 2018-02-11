SONS OF APOLLO - Cruise To The Edge 2018 Q&A Session Posted (Video)

On February 3rd, Sons Of Apollo - featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - made their live debut on the Cruise To The Edge. They also held a Q&A session while on board, which can be viewed below.

The band finished off their live set with a cover of Dream Theater's "Lines In The Sand" from the Falling Into Infinity album. fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"God Of The Sun"

"Signs Of The Time"

"Labyrinth"

- bass solo -

"Lost In Oblivion"

"The Prophet's Song" / "Save Me" (Queen cover)

"Alive"

"Opus Maximus"

- keyboard solo -

"Lines In The Sand" (Dream Theater cover)

Hosted by prog-rock icons, YES, the event featureed some of the world’s greatest prog-rock musical artists. This magical 5-night cruise sailed from Tampa, Florida from February 3rd-8th, aboard Royal Caribbean’s award-winning Brilliance Of The Seas, visiting two new ports: Belize City, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico.