SONS OF APOLLO Discuss "New World Today" In New MMXX Track-By-Track Video

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - have posted a new track-by-track video in support of their recently released new album, MMXX. Watch the band members discuss the song "New World Today" below:

Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video:

Tour dates:

February

28 - Karlsuhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom

29 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom

March

2 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene

3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn

5 - Kyiv, Ukraine - N.A.U Theatre

7 - Moscow, Russia - RED

8 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Marseille, France - Cepac Silo

18 - Paris, France - Machine du Moulin Rouge

19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Prognosis Festival

22 - Show Brno, Czech Republic - Sono

24 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

April

18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil

19 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

21 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)