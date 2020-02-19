SONS OF APOLLO Discuss "New World Today" In New MMXX Track-By-Track Video
February 19, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - have posted a new track-by-track video in support of their recently released new album, MMXX. Watch the band members discuss the song "New World Today" below:
Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.
MMXX tracklisting:
"Goodbye Divinity"
"Wither To Black"
"Asphyxiation"
"Desolate July"
"King Of Delusion"
"Fall To Ascend"
"Resurrection Day"
"New World Today"
"Desolate July" video:
"Fall To Ascend" video:
"Goodbye Divinity" video:
Tour dates:
February
28 - Karlsuhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom
29 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom
March
2 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene
3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn
5 - Kyiv, Ukraine - N.A.U Theatre
7 - Moscow, Russia - RED
8 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora
10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
13 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
17 - Marseille, France - Cepac Silo
18 - Paris, France - Machine du Moulin Rouge
19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Prognosis Festival
22 - Show Brno, Czech Republic - Sono
24 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
April
18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil
19 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador
21 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie
23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores
(Photo - Hristo Shindov)