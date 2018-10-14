SONS OF APOLLO Drummer MIKE PORTNOY Posts Scenes From Band's First Ever Paris Show (Video)

Drum legend Mike Portnoy has posted video from the October 12th Sons Of Apollo show, shot from the stage. Fan-filmed video from the gig is also available.

Ultimate Guitar was made aware of an advertisement in Moscow, Russia for the September 19th Sons Of Apollo show featuring a tag reading "More Than Dream Theater", based on the fact that the band features ex-DT members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian. Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal responded directly via Twitter. See below.

A case of mis-translation / mis-interpretation. The promoter’s intention was not to say “better than”, simply that it’s a new band and not just two ex-members playing a “best of” show. Thank you for letting us know about this 👍 (band is usually last to see promo materials.)

— Bumblefoot (@bumblefoot) 17 September 2018



Midlands Metalheads Radio recently spoke with Sons Of Apollo vocalist Jeff Scott Soto about how he came to join the band, being part of a so-called "super-group" of musicians, and their plans for a second album.

