SONS OF APOLLO Drummer MIKE PORTNOY Talks METALLICA - "They've Had Missteps But It Just Never Seemed To Stop Them"

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) recently guested on the Speak & Destroy podcast to talk all things Metallica with Ryan J. Downey. Topics include Metallica's controversial St. Anger album from 2003, the Lulu collaboration with Lou Reed in 2011, and the band's catalogue in general.

Portnoy: "As much as they're the biggest metal band of all time and they've made some of the… I mean, the Black album and Master Of Puppets and Kill 'Em All, these are the greatest metal albums of all time, but they've also had such incredible misses as well. It's crazy. Never has such a huge, huge band also had so many. I mean, Lulu... oh my God! The fact that they made an album like that, or what they did with St. Anger, or in my opinion, with Load and Reload albums... so they're not invincible. They're not like The Beatles, where everything they touched was perfect and classic and is gold. They've had these missteps as well, but it just never seemed to stop them."

Metallica have uploaded pro-shot footage of their classic “One” song, filmed at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on April 11, 2018.

A professionally mixed live audio recording of Metallica's March 29th show at Barclaycard Arena is available now on CD or as a digital download.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"The Four Horsemen"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead" (with extended middle drum solo with all members of the band)

"Dream No More"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo on Fire" (followed by Kirk & Rob's solos incl. "Into The Arena/Rock Bottom" and "(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth")

"Die, Die My Darling" (Misfits cover)

"Fuel"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore:

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"