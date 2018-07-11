SONS OF APOLLO Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Dream Tour, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal Sons Of Apollo discusses their ultimate tour lineup.

Sons Of Apollo - also featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, and Billy Sheehan - kicked off their first ever European live dates last month. To celebrate, the band launched a video for the track "Signs Of The Time", filmed during the band's recent North American tour.

Mike Portnoy commented: “The ‘Signs Of The Time’ video was shot on the recent US tour and is a good taste of what the band is like on stage. We are about to embark on the band’s first tour of Europe and the UK and can’t wait to bring this 5-headed musical monster to our fans overseas all throughout the summer.”

Sons Of Apollo tour dates:

July

14 - Dynamo Metalfest - Eindhoven, Netherlands

August

3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

18 - Prog in the Park 2018 - Warsaw, Poland

19 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

The band have further live dates planned for later in year, including an appearance at ProgPower Festival in the US, the band’s first Japanese shows, and more live appearances in Europe including a very special performance at the Roman Theatre in Plovdiv Bulgaria alongside the orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera.