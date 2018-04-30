SONS OF APOLLO Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video
April 30, 2018, 12 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Tour Tips (Top 5), Jeff Scott Soto and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal from the progressive metal band, Sons Of Apollo, recommends their tips for being on tour. Sons Of Apollo is currently supporting their debut album, Psychotic Symphony.
Sons Of Apollo, featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force), have released a music video for "Alive", and a lyric video for "Tengo Vida", taken from the six-track single "Alive" / "Tengo Vida", released on March 23rd.
Tracklisting:
"Alive" - album version
"Alive" - radio edit
"Alive" - acoustic version
"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - standard
"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - radio edit
"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - acoustic version
Get the release here, and watch the Vicente Cordero-directed video for “Alive” and the "Tengo Vida" lyric video below.
Sons Of Apollo tour dates:
April
30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May
2 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
4 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
12 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts
18 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater
19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
20 - Washington DC - Howard Theater
26 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Centro De Bellas Arts
June
22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimbodi
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend
July
1 - Maidstone, England - Rambling Man Festival
2 - Motherwell, Scotland - Motherwell Concert Hall
3 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
4 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli
6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Helgeafestivalen
7 - Brighton, UK - Concorde
8 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo MetalFest
August
3 - Germany - Wacken
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In The Park
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
September
10 - Osaka, Japan - Big Cat
11-12 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room
15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest
19 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub
22 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Roman Amphitheater (A Very Special Evening with Sons Of Apollo & The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)
24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
26 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Barby Club
30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
October
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Complex
12 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
13 - Toulouse, France - Very Prog Festival
15 - Lyon, France - Radiant Bellevue
16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie