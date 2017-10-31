SONS OF APOLLO / Former DREAM THEATER Bandmates MIKE PORTNOY And DEREK SHERINIAN Discuss Musical Relationship - “We’re Just As Immature As Ever”; Video

Sons Of Apollo, the new supergroup featuring members of Dream Theater, Mr. Big, Guns N’ Roses, and Journey, released their debut album, Psychotic Symphony, on October 20th via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. Order the album here.

Reuniting to form Sons Of Apollo, former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian have joined forces with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force).

In the new video below, Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian discuss their musical relationship:

Psychotic Symphony was produced by the dynamic production duo of Portnoy and Sherinian, also affectionately known as “The Del Fuvio Brothers,” which is the nickname given to them over 20 years ago during their time together in Dream Theater.

Tracklisting:

“God Of The Sun”

“Coming Home”

“Signs Of The Time”

“Labyrinth”

“Alive”

“Lost In Oblivion”

“Figaro's Whore”

“Divine Addiction”

“Opus Maximus”

“Lost In Oblivion” video:

“Coming Home” video:

Psychotic Symphony Behind The Scenes Outtakes Pt.1:

Psychotic Symphony Behind The Scenes Outtakes Pt.2:

Sons Of Apollo will hit the road in 2018 for their first worldwide tour.

“This is a real band,” Portnoy declares. “This is going to pick up for me and Billy where The Winery Dogs left off, in terms of this being the next logical full-time thing for us. I’m not saying The Winery Dogs have broken up, because we haven’t, we’re just on a break. Sons Of Apollo is absolutely going to be a full-time band and we plan on touring all over the world all throughout 2018 and, honestly, it is the priority for all five of us.”

Sherinian agrees, “We will go on a worldwide crusade in 2018 to bring Sons Of Apollo to as many people as possible. Apollo was the God of Music, and we are his mighty offspring!”