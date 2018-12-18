SONS OF APOLLO Frontman JEFF SCOTT SOTO, SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announce Los Angeles Show

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following announcement:

"Jeff Scott Soto and I have been showbiz friends for 30+ years and yet after this gig there is a good chance we will never speak to each other again. First gig of 2019...it promises to be either euphoric or apocalyptic...possibly both!"

The duo will perform together on January 12th at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, CA. Go to this location for details.

Earlier this year, Bieler re-recorded the Saigon Kick hit "Love Is On The Way" with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto. Check it out via the player below.

The track originally appeared on Saigon Kick's critically acclaimed 1992 album, The Lizard.