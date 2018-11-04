SONS OF APOLLO Frontman JEFF SCOTT SOTO Talks Plans For Second Album - "I Don't Think It's Going To See The Light Of Day Until Early 2020" (Video)

Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show attended the fourth annual Bowl For Ronnie celebrity bowling party - dedicated to Ronnie James Dio - on October 25th in Studio City, CA and spoke with Sons Of Apollo vocalist Jeff Scott Soto. They discuss the impact the band has had on his career, the chemistry within Sons Of Apollo, and their plans for a second album,. Check out the interview below.

On October 20th, Sons Of Apollo - featuring Jeff Scott Soto, Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - completed their 2018 tour for the band's debut album, Psychotic Symphony. Portnoy has posted on-stage footage from this last gig of the year. Fan-filmed video from the show is also available.

Midlands Metalheads Radio recently spoke with Sons Of Apollo vocalist Jeff Scott Soto about how he came to join the band, being part of a so-called "super-group" of musicians, and their plans for a second album.