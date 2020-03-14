SONS OF APOLLO Guitarist BUMBLEFOOT, Bassist BILLY SHEEHAN Play Their Favourite Riffs On New Gear Factor Episode (Video)

In the latest installment of Gear Factor, Billy Sheehan and Bumblefoot from Sons Of Apollo play their favorite riffs from their bands and other iconic acts. Check it out below.

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - have released a lyric video for the MMXX album track, "Asphyxiation". Check it out below:

Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video: