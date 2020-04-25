SONS OF APOLLO Guitarist RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL - "I Think I Forgot How Much I Loved Playing Progressive Music"

Sons Of Apollo / former Guns N' Roses guitarist Rob "Bumblefoot" Thal recently spoke with Guitar World about rediscovering his love for progressive music. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Bumblefoot: "Getting back into a progressive situation, it re-lit that fire in me, and I had a chance where I could play a little more outside and do things that wouldn’t have been appropriate for straighter music. I think I forgot how much I loved playing progressive music."

"At this point, we (Sons Of Apollo) have written together, and we have recorded together, and we have toured together - we've spent a year in the trenches together. It was a more comfortable process where we knew what to expect; we had our rhythm down as far as how we do things, because we’ve been through it before with the first album."

On April 14th, Bumblefoot released a new instrumental track entitled "Planetary Lockdown". Check it out below, purchase it via Bumblefoot's Bandcamp page.

MMXX, the new album from Sons Of Apollo - which also features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

