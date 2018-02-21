SONS OF APOLLO Guitarist RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL On Music Media Clickbait Quotes - "It's Not Fair To Manipulate The Fans And Get Them All Riled Up In A Negative Way" (Video)

Sofa King Cool recently caught up with former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, who talked about his new band Sons Of Apollo, his career, how the band gets along and manages to stay focused, the new album, and what's next for the band.

Sons Of Apollo - also featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - released the Vicente Cordero-directed video today for “Alive” from their #1 debut album, Psychotic Symphony.

In touring news, Sons Of Apollo launched their first-ever world tour in Tampa, FL last week as part of the “Cruise To The Edge.” The band recently added a new leg of U.S. dates starting April 19th in Montreal, Quebec at the Corona Theatre.

As Mike Portnoy declares, "Ever since this lineup assembled to make Psychotic Symphony, the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know this band is going to be on stage. Well, the wait is almost over! Here are the first U.S. dates that will get to witness this ‘five-headed musical spectacle’ live on stage in February. We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe, with plenty of dates now being announced for summer festivals throughout Europe, but these are the very first shows that will get to witness this amazing lineup in person for the first time. We can’t wait!”

Released October 20 via InsideOutMusic / Sony, Psychotic Symphony is available as a 2CD Mediabook (featuring a second disc of instrumental mixes and extended booklet with an exclusive Studio Diary), Gatefold 2LP vinyl + CD (which comes with an etching on side D and the entire album on the CD), Standard Jewelcase CD & digital download. It was produced by the dynamic production duo of Portnoy and Sherinian, also affectionately known as “The Del Fuvio Brothers,” which is the nickname given to them over 20 years ago during their time together in Dream Theater.

Sons Of Apollo live:

April

5 – Monterrey, Mexico – Escena

8 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Teleton

10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Groove

12 – Porto Alegre, Brazil – Opiniao Bar

14 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tropical Butanta

15 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Music Hall

19 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

20 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

21 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

22 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

24 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

25 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

27 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

29 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

30 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

May

2 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theatre

4 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

5 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

7 – San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall

8 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

9 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

11 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

12 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

15 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts

17 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

18 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

June

22 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

24 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Degli Arcimbodi

27 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

30 – Barcelona, Spain – Be Prog My Friend

July

1 – Maidstone, UK – Rambling Man Festival

2 – Motherwell, UK – Motherwell Concert Hall

3 – Belfast, UK – Limelight

4 – Dublin, UK – Tivoli Variety Theatre

14 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo MetalFest

August

3 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

18 – Warsaw, Poland – Prog In Park

19 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra Track

September

19 – Moscow, Russia – Glavclub

22 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Roman Amphitheater (with Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)

24 – Athens, Greece – Fuzz Club