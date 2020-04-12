SONS OF APOLLO Guitarist RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL To Release New Instrumental Track This Tuesday; Preview Available
April 12, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Sons Of Apollo / former Guns N' Roses guitarist Rob "Bumblefoot" Thal has revealed via Twitter that he will release a new instrumental track on April 14th. Check out the preview below.
NEW BUMBLEFOOT— Bumblefoot (@bumblefoot) April 11, 2020
INSTRUMENTAL SONG
APRIL 14th
STAY TUNED!
#Bumblefoot #RonThal #RonBumblefootThal @bumblefoot #instrumental #song #Planetary #Lockdown #preview #clip
📸: Tommy Quirk pic.twitter.com/Y2mciwJPF6
In a new video from Guitar World, Bumblefoot teaches you one seriously mind-bending lick from Sons Of Apollo’s "King Of Delusion". This riff spans the entire fretboard, and its rapid-fire chromatic runs are not for the faint of heart. Fortunately, Thal was good enough to tab out the tricky passages.
MMXX, the new album from Sons Of Apollo - which also features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.
MMXX tracklisting:
"Goodbye Divinity"
"Wither To Black"
"Asphyxiation"
"Desolate July"
"King Of Delusion"
"Fall To Ascend"
"Resurrection Day"
"New World Today"
"Asphyxiation" lyric video:
"Desolate July" video:
"Fall To Ascend" video:
"Goodbye Divinity" video: