SONS OF APOLLO Keyboardist DEREK SHERINIAN Performs EDDIE VAN HALEN's "Spanish Fly" On Piano (Video)

Sons Of Apollo / former Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian has posted a short video clip of himself performing Eddie Van Halen's "Spanish Fly" on piano. The track is taken from Van Halen II, released in 1979.

MMXX, the new album from Sons Of Apollo - which features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Rob "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Asphyxiation" lyric video:

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video: