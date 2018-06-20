SONS OF APOLLO Launch Official Live Video For "Signs Of The Time" Ahead Of European Tour Dates

Sons Of Apollo - featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - are about to begin the band’s first ever European live dates, starting this Friday at Hellfest in France. To celebrate, the band have launched a video for the track "Signs Of The Time", filmed during the band's recent North American tour.

Mike Portnoy comments: “The ‘Signs Of The Time’ video was shot on the recent US tour and is a good taste of what the band is like on stage. We are about to embark on the band’s first tour of Europe and the UK and can’t wait to bring this 5-headed musical monster to our fans overseas all throughout the summer.”

Sons Of Apollo tour dates:

June

22 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

24 - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy

26 - Futurism Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

28 - Neushoorn - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

30 - Be Prog! My Friend - Barcelona, Spain

July

1 - Ramblin Man Fair - Maidstone, UK

2 - Motherwell Concert Hall - Motherwell, UK

3 - Limelight - Belfast, UK

4 - Tivoli Variety Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

6 - Helgeåfestivalen - Knislinge, Sweden

7 - The Haunt - Brighton, UK

8 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

14 - Dynamo Metalfest - Eindhoven, Netherlands

August

3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

18 - Prog in the Park 2018 - Warsaw, Poland

19 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

The band have further live dates planned for later in year, including an appearance at ProgPower Festival in the US, the band’s first Japanese shows, and more live appearances in Europe including a very special performance at the Roman Theatre in Plovdiv Bulgaria alongside the orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera.